Warner Bros CONFIRM Johnny Depp's Grindelwald role will be recast; Thank the actor for his work on the films

After Johnny Depp revealed on Instagram that he was asked to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement that the role will now be recast.

After losing his libel case in the UK against a British publication who called him a "wife beater" with regards to ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations, Johnny Depp revealed on Instagram in a shocking statement that he was asked to resign by Warner Bros. from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. Instead of creating a scene, the 57-year-old actor respected and agreed to the request.

Now, Warner Bros. themselves are reacting to the big news in a statement of their own where they also confirmed that the role of Grindelwald will now be recast for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3. "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date," their statement began, via Just Jared, before revealing, "Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theatres worldwide in the summer of 2022."

Meanwhile, in his Instagram statement, Johnny had also stated, "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the W.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading."

