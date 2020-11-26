Warner Bros confirms Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3

As confirmed by Warner Bros. themselves, Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will indeed be the one replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

There's been a ton of buzz surrounding Fantastic Beasts 3 owing to Johnny Depp, who fans saw as Gellert Grindelwald in the popular franchise. After losing his libel suit against a British publication, who called him a "wife beater" in regards to his troubled marriage with Amber Heard, Depp revealed that he was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, which the 57-year-old agreed upon.

Then came the confirmation from Warner Bros. that they're actively looking to recast Grindelwald with reports suggesting Mads Mikkelsen of Hannibal fame as the reported frontrunner. Now, according to IndieWire, in an official release by Warner Bros., it's been confirmed by the studio that Mikkelsen is indeed the chosen one to take over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny in Fantastic Beasts 3, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law amongst others. Moreover, the cast is neck-deep in shooting in the UK so we don't think it will be long before Mads makes his way to film Grindelwald's sequences.

Do you think Mads Mikkelsen is the apt choice to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, in his Instagram statement, announcing his departure from Fantastic Beasts 3, Johnny had also penned, "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the W.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading."

