Warner Bros. Faces Lawsuit Over Superman Rights Ahead of James Gunn’s Film Release: Details

The estate of Superman co-creator Joe Shuster is suing Warner Bros. Discovery for copyright infringement, claiming that the studio does not have the rights to release the upcoming James Gunn-helmed screen adaptation of the Man of Steel. The lawsuit comes only five months before the next Superman film is set to release on July 11, 2025.

Plaintiff Mark Warren Peary, executor to Shuster’s estate, filed the suit on Friday, January 31, in a New York City federal court, seeking “damages and injunctive relief for Defendants’ ongoing infringement in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, as well as declaratory relief establishing the Shuster Estate’s ownership rights across relevant jurisdictions.”

The lawsuit claims that WBD lost the right to the character in 2017 when it reverted back to Shuster’s estate. As a result, they seek a share of the profits not only from the upcoming film but also from all productions the character has appeared in since 2017—Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Shazam! and Black Adam.

While the film will be released per schedule in the U.S., it remains to be seen whether international distribution will be delayed or if the overall release will be pushed back until the case is settled.

Through a spokesperson, Warner Bros. said that it fundamentally disagrees with the merits of the lawsuit and will vigorously defend its rights in court.

Superman, co-created by Shuster (1914–1992) and Jerry Siegel (1914–1996), debuted in 1938 in DC’s Action Comics #1. The beloved superhero has since been a staple of the genre’s screen adaptations.

Gunn’s Superman offers a fresh take on Clark Kent and has been lauded for its adherence to the costumes and colors represented in the original comics. Henry Cavill passed on the mantle of Man of Steel to David Corenswet, who will star alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, and more.