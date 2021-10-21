Warner Bros RESPONDS to Ruby Rose’s latest allegations, REVEALS the star was fired over THIS reason

The studio behind The CW's Batwoman, Warner Bros. TV, has responded to Ruby Rose's list of accusations about her time on the series that surfaced overnight. The 35-year-old actress played the title character for one season and recently recounted her side of the tale, claiming toxic working circumstances, alleged awful conduct, and one allegedly abusive co-star.

However, after her allegations, Warner Bros. TV released a statement. The statement reads, “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Meanwhile, Rose's Instagram post on Wednesday morning claimed, among other things, that she had not "quit" the show but was forced to leave. “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away,” she claimed. “Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down.” As per TVLINE, Rose began her Instagram Stories by naming Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth. She claimed Roth guilted her into returning to work after only 10 days following major surgery (Rose had undergone surgery to fix two herniated discs that she said "were close to severing my spinal cord"); alluded to numerous instances that would appear to point to unsafe filming practices during Batwoman Season 1; and claimed that Dries privately agreed that the superhero series' original star had sustained her aforementioned injuries on set "yet later denied it."

Interestingly, WBTV's response above did not address Season 1 set safety, which was one of the particular issues for which TVLine sought feedback.

