Warner Bros Revives Harry Potter Magic With Immersive Re-Release Ahead of HBO’s Big-Budget Remake

Warner Bros. is preparing to bring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone back to the big screen in a new and immersive format ahead of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter remake series. The studio has confirmed a special “shared reality” version of the 2001 film as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The release is being developed in partnership with Cosm, expanding on earlier collaborations that featured The Matrix and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in similar formats.

This enhanced version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will arrive in early 2026, with ticket sales expected to begin around the same time. As reported by Variety, the experience is powered by Cosm’s 87-foot LED domes and advanced filmmaking technology, designed to wrap the audience in a fully immersive world.

Cosm currently operates venues in Los Angeles and Dallas and plans to open new locations in Detroit and Atlanta next year. The updated film presentation is produced with Little Cinema and MakeMake Entertainment.

Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary re-release set for a global rollout

Warner Bros. previously announced a worldwide re-release for the movie’s 25th anniversary, marking a major milestone for the franchise. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film introduced audiences to Harry, Ron, and Hermione and established a whimsical tone that shaped the early years of the series.

Columbus directed the first two films before the franchise shifted to other directors, eventually landing with David Yates, who has helmed every Wizarding World film since Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Columbus recently addressed the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, saying her recent comments were “very sad.” Rowling has also criticized Emma Watson, who played original Hermione, for her public statements. Despite these disputes, the Harry Potter brand continues to maintain a strong global fan base, making the anniversary an ideal moment for a new theatrical experience.

Production on HBO’s full-length Harry Potter TV remake is already underway. The series will adapt one book per season, allowing for more detailed storytelling than the films. New actors will portray Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and the show is set to premiere in 2027. As Warner Bros. and Cosm explore new ways to enhance classic films, the Harry Potter re-release may attract both longtime fans and newcomers.

ALSO READ: Jason Isaacs Supports On-Screen Son Tom Felton’s Return as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter Broadway: ‘So Proud’