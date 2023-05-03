Warner Bros strikes a massive deal with Canada’s Crave for Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones franchise and more

Warner Bros and Discovery have devised a massive multi-year plan, which has left film fanatics all over the globe super excited. The media giant is set to produce several multi-crore projects, including the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, upcoming prequels, and spin-offs of the celebrated franchise, Game Of Thrones. After the massive deals with Reliance Jio Cinema in India, Warner Bros, and HBO are now making headlines by cracking a massive multi-year deal with Canada's popular streaming service, Crave.

Warner Bros' multi-year deal with Crave

As per the latest reports published by Deadline, Warner Bros and Discovery have extended the licensing agreement placed with Crave since 2019, and have signed a multi-year deal worth a whopping price to stream all its upcoming ambitious projects across Canada. Karine Moses, the Senior Vice-President of Bell Media, which is the parent company of Crave, CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, confirmed the reports in a recently released statement and called the new partnership with Warner Bros "a landmark deal."

All the brand-new shows from the rebranded WBD streamer Max will soon launch on Crave in Canada. This list includes all the ambitious ventures produced by Warner Bros, Discovery, and HBO, including the decade-long Harry Potter TV series and Colin Farrell starrer The Penguin, all the upcoming DC films and series, and the most-awaited Game Of Thrones spin-offs and prequels including House Of The Dragon Season 2.

HBO Max content available in Crave

Along with the upcoming projects, all the pre-existing popular projects of Warner Bros, Discovery, HBO, and HBO Max, including the Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, all the popular DC films, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, True Detective, The Last Of Us, and many other projects are currently available for streaming in Canada, on Crave.

