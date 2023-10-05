'Warning 20 somethings, I looked like this at your age': Amy Schumer humorously trolls and captions throwback photos

Comedian Amy Schumer has a playful yet poignant message for girls in their 20s, and she's added it with a dose of humor through an earlier than-and-after submission on her Instagram account. The forty-two-12 months-vintage actress, satisfactorily recognized for her position in Trainwreck, took to social media on Wednesday to share some lighthearted understanding approximately the aging process.

Amy Schumer posted throwback pictures of her

In her Instagram post, Schumer kickstarted photos with two pictures of herself from 2012. In those throwback snapshots, she's visible wearing a radiant smile at the same time as dressed in a pink ombré dress, captured at some point in the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne. With a witty twist, she captioned the pics, “Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age,” although she humorously acknowledged that she became truly 31 while these images were taken.

However, it turned into the very last slide that carried a more impactful message. Schumer shared a grainy image of herself sporting a medical institution gown, carrying an irate expression while apparently related to an IV. Alongside this photo, she encouraged her fans to “Swipe,” she continued in the caption. “Life is coming for you.”

The candid comic did not stop there. On her Instagram Story, she reiterated her message with a touch of bluntness, writing, Girls in your 20s, wager what? It seemed like you too, overlaid on one of the pics from her 31-year-old self. She then re-shared the hospital image, accompanied by the words, ‘Life is coming for you bitches.’

Schumer's humorous take on the inevitability of growing old struck a chord with several female celebrities who reacted to her message within the feedback segment. Paris Hilton responded with a simple coronary heart-eyes emoji, even as Olivia Wilde commented with a skull emoji. Wanda Sykes, Viola Davis, and Michelle Pfeiffer expressed their enjoyment with giggling emojis, and Amy Sedaris chimed in with a hearty chortle. Camila Morrone, from Daisy Jones

