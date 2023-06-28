Warrior Nun to return after multiple petitions from passionate fans; Netflix renews canceled series

In the sea of canceled Netflix shows, Warrior Nun has finally managed to stop drowning. The beloved series’ creator, Simon Barry took to his Twitter to announce the news, that after rigorous fan campaigns and earnest appeals to revive the show, the streaming platform has finally listened. Their favorite show is returning again on Netflix.

The strange dichotomy of Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun debuted on Netflix in 2020. Despite not getting runaway attention, it started to slowly gather some steam. It was positively reviewed by critics, with a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite the fact that only 11 critics reviewed it. But the success lies in the whopping 99% fan rating from 5000 reviews. Forbes had even reported it to be the highest audience score for a Netflix series.

The show debuted its second season in 2022, but despite the cult following, couldn’t do enough numbers for Netflix to justify its continuation. The show was eventually canceled in December 2022.

Fans saved Warrior Nun on Netflix

With it’s abrupt cancellation, Warrior Nun’s limited yet immensely dedicated fans started to file petitions after petitions, with #savewarriornun becoming a trending topic for quite a few weeks.

Amidst all this, the creator of the show, Simon Barry was at the forefront, campaigning with the fans for a chance to continue the story he had invested so much time and effort in.

Finally, it seemed their day came. The higher ups at Netflix have listened and their show will continue at the network that it started, all thanks to the incredible dedication of fans and its creators.

The revival of Warrior Nun is not just important for the fans of the show, but fans and viewers of Netflix all over the world, the streaming giant is quite infamous for its penchant of canceling beloved shows in the middle of their run. A development like this can encourage fans to fight for their favorite shows to be revived. Maybe fans of canceled shows like Mindhunter, 1899, and Sense 8 can pull off such miracles as well? Only time will tell that.

Warrior Nun is a fantasy series based on the comic series of the same name by Ben Dunn. The story is about Ava Silva, who one day wakes up in a morgue. She has a divine artifact in her back, which makes her discover that she is part of an ancient order, fighting demons on Earth. The story follows from here.

