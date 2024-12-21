‘Was A Little Risky': Jennifer Grey Reveals Why She Thought Dirty Dancing Might Be A ‘Glorified Porno’

Dirty Dancing is a cult classic and gave Jennifer Grey her most memorable role of a lifetime, Baby. However, the actress thought that the role was too explicit and “risky” at the time. During her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on December 20, the actress recalled the process of landing the role.

"I remember being in my agent's office and seeing the breakdown [and] saying, 'I have to get this part,'" she said. Grey recalled the film to be a low-budget movie which was not common at the time. Still, the Red Dawn actress signed on for the film which had a budget of $4.5 million and her payment was between $50,000 and $100,000.

"And it kind of was a little risky," she said of the movie. “The sex scenes are described quite explicitly, and there's no money for me or the movie. Maybe it's just a glorified porno," Grey added. After she was finalized to play Frances "Baby" Houseman, the hunt to find her Johnny Castle began.

Patrick Swayze ultimately landed the role and became one of the biggest heartthrobs of Hollywood. The film revolves around Baby who came to spend her summer at a Catskills resort with her family and her love story with Johnny (Swayze), the camp’s dance instructor. Grey recalled it was the Ghost actor’s impeccable dancing skills that landed him the role.

However, having previously worked with him on Red Dawn, the actress was initially against Swayze’s casting as her on-screen love interest. "I know everything about the guy," she said at the time. She claimed that the actor would pull pranks and flaunt machismo during filming.

“I can't afford to be with someone who's going to sabotage me, who's not gonna be someone I can trust to be serious or professional," she told the filmmakers but they eventually convinced her, and thank god for that!

She revealed that Swayze apologized to her for his past behavior and said he wanted to play the part. "And then we're kind of both crying and hugging, and then we come in and then we dance," Grey said on the podcast. And after they danced, she knew he was the “perfect partner” for her in the film.