Was Adam Sandler Fired From SNL or Did He Leave on His Own? Grown Ups Star Says, 'They Didn't Let Me...'

Adam Sandler is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood film industry. But people still wonder if he was fired from the highly acclaimed comedy show Saturday Night Live or had he walked out of the show on his own.

For years, his fans have been wondering what the case was exactly. To debunk them, the actor from Grown Ups had a few words to spare in a 2022 interview.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler went on to spill the beans about his departure from the NBC sketch comedy show.

"It was kind of like them asking us to quit. There were new people on the network, and apparently, they didn’t like me and Chris (Farley), so they sort of said goodbye to us in a nice way. Lorne was great to us; he wanted to protect us," the actor from Just Go with It stated.

As per reports, while Adam Sandler and Chris Farley didn't do anything wrong, it was simply their style of comedy that didn't match the level of higher-ups at NBC.

For those who do not know, during the 20th and 21st seasons of Saturday Night Live, the comedy series switched between Mike Myers, the Happy Gilmore actor, as well as Chris Farley.

While Mike Myers had left the show to focus on his own project that includes Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Adam Sandler too had a chance to spread his wings following his departure.

Advertisement

Soon after he left Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler went on to release hits upon hits. From Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, and The Waterboy to Big Daddy, the actor kept on dropping some of the best movies that people still remember and enjoy with their families.