Was Adam Sandler running for the role of Ross in Friends? Actor reveals details

Can you imagine Adam Sandler as Ross in Friends? Imagine watching all the seasons by replacing David Schwimmer with Adam in the most famous series, - FRIENDS. What kind of career would Adam Sandler have today if events had unfolded differently in the beginning? What if, for instance, he had been given the role of Ross on Friends and had thus collaborated with Jennifer Aniston even earlier?

As it turns out, despite some recent comments the duo made while promoting their latest movie, Murder Mystery 2, that seemed to imply that it was a possibility, that specific branching timeline wasn't really in the cards.

The co-stars were interviewed by ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the Netflix action comedy's debut on Tuesday. They discussed whether or not Adam Sandler was actually considered for the part, which eventually went to David Schwimmer.

Adam Sandler’s response:

Before asking Sandler if he was actually interested in playing Ross, Aniston responded, "Oh, that's a pretty huge possibility."

No, Sandler said, adding, "I would have!"

Sandler said, "No, that wasn't real." I was only kidding."

"Talk to the sweatshirted man!" When asked about the prospect, Aniston made a reference to Sandler, who was wearing a casual outfit. "It depends on how everybody responds to this film."

"If they enjoyed themselves and had a good time, Netflix will hopefully just say, 'Yup!'" Aniston added.

Murder Mystery 2, a new action-adventure comedy starring Sandler and Aniston, premieres on Netflix on March 31.

