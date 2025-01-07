Was Adrien Brody Banned From SNL Because Of His Jamaican Accent Bit? Actor Clarifies

Adrien Brody finally cleared the air about the speculation that he was banned from Saturday Night Live after he used a Jamaican accent during his bit, which was the rumored reason for him being forbidden from the show.

For the unversed, back in 2003, Brody was invited on the aforementioned comedy sketch show, during which he donned a dreadlock wig and spoke in a Jamaican accent while introducing Sean Paul, who was the musical guest of that episode. The singer is a native of Kingston, Jamaica and the actor hails from New York City.

This soon became a topic of discussion, and it was speculated that the Oscar-winning star's act did not sit well with the show, and he was allegedly banned because of the same.

Now, shedding light on the same, the Golden Globe winner conversed with Vulture that he was never issued a formal ban, adding that he has also not been invited back. Brody stated, “So I don’t know what to tell you.”

The Grand Budapest star shared that the bit was his idea and that he initially did it during the dress rehearsals and that he was provided the costume by the show itself. The performer stated, “I think Lorne wasn't happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to," adding, "I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly.”

The Pianist star also said that the bit was one of many he had tossed around during his time in the show, saying, “They were all literally agape from me pitching.”

