Was Amber Heard a part of Magic Mike XXL? Here’s everything you need to know

At the time of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial many new revelations about both the sides came to light. The Internet was completely divided on two sides as they hold online media trails on who is right and who is wrong. Within all these, the claims that were made by Amber Heard urged people to look deeper into her past.

Amid all this drama, Amber Heard's Magic Mike character which she played in 2015 while she was in a relationship with Johnny Depp came into limelight. Here are all the details that you need to know about the Amber Heard Magic Mike character.

Amber Heard Magic Mike character

Amber Heard's Magic Mike character plays the love interest of Channing Tatum named, Zoe. In her interview with Metro, Amber Heard said that shooting for this movie was a lot of fun. Though it looked spontaneous, it was a highly practiced and choreographed dance. The actress said that Zoe was real and nuanced and was liberated from all the restrictions which are usually placed on romantic leads.

During her testimony in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial, the actress said Depp was very particular about the clothes that she wore during her events and auditions. The actress told the jury that she has always been very independent and didn’t like not working. She said, ‘I never imagined myself having to explain or justify my job’. Heard further continued that she had to bargain and get all the s*x scenes removed every time that she got the script.

Fans also reacted to Amber Heard's Magic Mike character along with her claim made during the testimony. One user wrote that Heard’s claims are false as according to her Depp was allegedly upset about her roles but let her do one of the most ‘s*xualized’ movie. While the other tweeted that Amber Heard always wore racy outfits and plunging necklines so these claims are funny.

