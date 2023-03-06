Was Amber Heard in Justice League? Here's everything you need to know

Amber Heard’s defamation trial against the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean was the topic of discussion in the year 2022. The trial, which was held online, was easily accessible to the entire virtual audience. As the trial proceeded ahead, it unfolded many back stories, movie projects, and the link the couple had shared earlier.

There was nothing personal left between the two ever since the trial was aired. Which led the viewers across the globe to dig back into the past of Amber Heard and know all about her whims and roleplay.

Amber Heard in The Justice League

During the hearings, Amber Heard's involvement with the Aquaman series has been brought up, and some have subsequently questioned if she would play any part in the Justice League. Let's examine the timeline of her role in Aquaman

1963 –

Mera, the queen of Atlantis, protects the kingdom from both land and water, as DC fans are aware. The first issue of the Aquaman comics, published in 1963, had Mera's debut appearance in the DC universe.

2017 –

Which later continued, and after more than decades, the character was later depicted on film when Amber Heard got cast as one of the main leads, where she gained spotlight for her beauty, which tagged well with her iconic red hair in the 2017 film Justice League.

2018 –

With the massive success of her role in Aquaman 2017, she reprised the role of Mera in Aquaman 2018 as well.

2021 –

Heard also appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021 and was about to be cast in Aquaman 2 as well.

2022 –

After the trailer went live and Amber Heard was all over the place making headlines for her false allegation against Johnny Deep, it came to light that Amber won't get back to her iconic role, through which she gained followers across the globe.

Heard's agent, Jessica Kovacevic, alleged that the actress' part as Mera in Aquaman 2 was almost replaced by another actor. Kovacevic responded at the time to rumours that Warner Bros wanted to replace Heard.

According to Kovacevic, Heard's almost-recasting was due to her "lack of chemistry" with her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa, as reported by the Independent.

2023 –

The internet went crazy as Emilia Clarke, who made a mark in the industry by delivering a fantastic performance in "Game of Thrones," got fans head over heels when it was announced that "white-haired," as she is famously known, will be replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman, and fans went crazy to see Emilia back in action with the famously known "Khal Drogo," aka Jason Momoa.

