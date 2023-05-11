Was Anime Senpai hacked? Users worry as all anime titles replaced with ‘LET’S ALL LOVE LAIN’

Anime Senpai or MyAnimeList is one of the largest databases of anime which gets more than forty million visitors every month. With this website, users can keep track of their favorite anime series.

Recently, it seemed that the Anime Senpai website reportedly got hacked with several users reporting that they cannot access the website. Here is everything to know about the same.

Anime Senpai hacked

Anime Senpai, which is the largest database of anime, was reportedly hacked on Wednesday. Several users reported that something weird was going on with the anime titles on MAL. All the anime titles were replaced with ‘LET’S ALL LOVE LAIN’.

For those who are unversed, the phrase ‘Let’s All Love Lain’ was taken from the anime series titled ‘Serial Experiment Lain’. The fans of this cyberpunk themed show have been using the phrase ‘Let’s All Love Lain’ to show their appreciation towards the series and main character. Serial Experiment Lain was released in 1998 which explores a variety of themes including communication with the changing technology, reality, and identity.

Anime Senpai or also known as MAL was also not accessible to several users. After all the anime titles were changed to ‘Let’s All Love Lain’ on the website, users thought that it might be a harmless prank which was done either by one of the users or MAL staff. Later, the website had also gone down altogether with an error and showed ‘403 ERROR The request could not be satisfied’.

Previously also, on April Fool’s Day, Anime Senpai had played pranks on the users by modifying the cover images of the anime series along with putting the images of the cat in front of the anime covers.

