Was Anne Hathaway supposed to play Barbie? Exploring her recent comments about the character.

Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway recently revealed she was supposed to play Barbie in 2017 and she was happy that it got shelved. Praising Margot Robbie’s version of ‘Barbie’, Hathaway, said the team “hit a bullseye.”

Anne Hathaway praises Margot Robbie’s “Barbie”

Anne Hathaway recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and asked the host Josh Horowitz why she was happy that her version of Barbie didn't take off. Praising Margot Robbie’s version of Barbie, Hathway said, “What’s so exciting about what Greta and Margot and that phenomenal team [did] is they hit a bullseye. The bullseye caused the entire world to reach this level of ecstasy. Now imagine that version … that much energy, that much anticipation, that much emotion … but it’s not the right version. I actually think of it as a lucky thing that it didn’t get made.”

Praising Margot Robbie both as an actor and producer, Hathaway said, “ Margot is Sublime, what she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring. The mythic giants they toppled with [‘Barbie’] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people they ran straight through it! Just as a cinemagoer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development.” She also added. “ If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their film was the best possible version.”

Anne Hathaway was supposed to play Barbie in 2017

Originally, comedian Amy Schumer was to play the role of Barbie in 2017 for Sony Pictures but was instead replaced by Anne Hathaway. The movie was to be released in 2018 and directed by Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones, best known for directing the comedy film “Fun Moon Dinner”. The project didn't kick off as planned, and Margot Robbie brought the project to Warner Bros and also co-produced the film.

Amy Schumer in January this year revealed that it was “creative differences” that led her to exit the project. On the other hand, Hathaway who was brought in place of Schumer had no big qualms about the project not being made, as she thinks Margot Robbie’s version is the best that could have been made.

After its commercial success, Barbie is leading the Golden Globes nominations

Barbie became the first movie directed by a female director to collect $1.03 billion at the global box office. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie became an all-time blockbuster. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie. The movie has created a whole niche of itself, making it a rage worldwide.

After its commercial success, Barbie is headed strong for the award season. The movie has been nominated for awards in 9 categories, edging past its competitor historical drama Oppenheimer which has been nominated in 8 categories for the Golden Globes. Golden Globes are presented every year for excellence in both International and American film and television.

