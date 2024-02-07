Was Brad Pitt 'Volatile' On Legends Of The Fall Set? Director Edward Zwick Reveals

Ed Zwick recalled his experience directing the film Legends of The Fall in his upcoming memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. In an excerpt from his memoir, published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, the director reflected on directing Brad Pitt in the movie. Zwick wrote that the 1994 film was in limbo after Tom Cruise, who was in talks to play Tristan Ludlow, dropped out due to issues with the character's ethics.

Ed Zwick reveals Brad Pitt was volatile on the sets of Legends of The Fall

Vanity Fair obtained some excerpts from Ed Zwick's upcoming memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood and there's a fair amount of writing about Brad Pitt, who was the lead star of the movie as one of the Ludlow brothers, the free-spirited and wild-hearted Tristan. According to Zwick, the character and Pitt might've not been so different. He said that Pitt could be volatile when riled while they were shooting.

Zwick wrote about Pitt stating, " He get edgy whenever he was about to shoot a scene that required him to display deep emotion." He also said that he wanted Pitt to express himself more in portraying Tristan Pitt would challenge him and push back.

The director further said that he once gave an acting instruction to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star in front of the crew and that they got into a heated argument. "I don’t know who yelled first, who swore, or who threw the first chair. Me, maybe? But when we looked up, the crew had disappeared. And this wasn’t the last time it happened. Eventually, the crew grew accustomed to our dustups and would walk away and let us have it out," Zwick described.

However, in the end, they were able to work past their creative issues and finish the film with Zwick ending on a positive note about Pitt by calling him "forthright, straightforward" and "capable of great joy."

Brad Pitt wanted to quit Legends of the Fall and wasn't pleased with the final film

Further in his memoir, Ed Zwick also mentioned that Brad Pitt almost quit the movie. "I never gave up hope on getting Legends made, however, and was always looking for the right actor to play Tristan," wrote Zwick. After meeting with Pitt, Zwick observed that he had a genuine passion for the script and a strong attraction to the character.

"Growing up in rural Missouri, he had known men like Tristan, he said. When he left the meeting, I felt I had found the right actor. I was more determined than ever to push it over the line," Zwick wrote.

However, according to Zwick, Pitt's feelings about the film changed after a table read. He recalled Pitt's agent calling the studio saying he wanted to quit and producer Marshall Herskovitz talking him off the ledge. "Sometimes, no matter how experienced or sensitive you are as a director, things just aren’t working," wrote Zwick. "You think the actor is being oppositional, while he finds you dictatorial. Some actors have problems with authority, but just as many directors are threatened when intelligent actors ask challenging questions that reveal their lack of preparation. Both are right and both are wrong."

The director further stated that the Fight Club star didn't like the final cut of the film. "When I showed Brad the final film, he wasn’t pleased. He felt I’d underplayed his character’s madness," he recalled. "I had in fact cut only a single shot from the scene where Tristan is raging with fever, screaming as the waves wash over him on the schooner. But it was a shot he dearly loved, and it would have been little enough to leave it in, and I should have. Apologies, Brad."

