Was Britney Spears wedding with Sam Asghari fake? This TikToker claims to have proof

Britney Spears has been making the headlines recently because of her divorce from her husband of 14 months, and her partner of 6 years, Sam Asghari. There are a lot of rumors and speculations flying about the singer, and her soon-to-be ex-husband. And there's a new conspiracy theory brewing on TikTok [because where else would it be] regarding Spear's wedding to Asgari. Here's what we know.

TikTok conspiracy theory about Britney Spear's wedding

There's a theory going around claiming that Oops I Did It Again singer’s wedding was fake. If this speculation holds true, then the current split between her and Asghari is also staged, since they wouldn't need a divorce to end an imaginary marriage. Their decision to part ways has triggered the resurgence of certain conspiracy theories, particularly one surrounding the authenticity of Spear's marriage to the 29-year-old.

This theory initially gained traction in May 2023 when The Conspiracy Bestie shared a two-part TikTok series that presented various glitches spotted in wedding videos and photos of the couple. This was supposed to indicate the involvement of artificial intelligence in fabricating the 41-year-old's presence in the ceremony. Though, it's important to note that this could have easily been the result of post-production editing. However, on August 15, 2023, a user that goes by Thatsdebatablepod gathered evidence suggesting that not only was the pop-princess absent from her wedding, but also that there's a chance she might have passed away. This theory is quite improbable, as the user herself pointed out.

Britney Spears opens up about the divorce

The singer took to Instagram to convey her feeling on the whole media circus that has followed since the news about the couple's divorce broke. She wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" Spears thanked her friends that supported her, saying, "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!" The star acknowledged that her social media accounts might convey a perfect picture but that is not the case. She revealed she's always had to hide her "weaknesses" or else her dad's "strong soldier" would send her to doctors to get "fixed."

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam were together for 6 years, and they tied the knot in California on June 9, 2022, and reportedly the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

