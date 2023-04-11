Was Cardi B's 'predator' tweet a dig at Dalai Lama's controversial video? Here's what we know

American rapper Cardi B has spoken up about predators and how parents need to teach their kids about boundaries. This comes a day after a controversial clipping of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has gone viral and received massive backlash. Netizens are wondering if Cardi's tweet is a dig at the 87-year-old known as His Holiness.

In the video, a young boy asks if he can hug Lama who calls him onstage and after giving him a hug, pulls his chin in an attempt to kiss the child on his lips. He then adds, "And suck my tongue" as he sticks out his tongue. Continue reading to know what Cardi B tweeted and her thoughts on the viral Dalai Lama incident.

Was Cardi B's tweet about Dalai Lama?

The 30-year-old rapper tweeted, "This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them."

In reply to a user's opinion on her choice of words, she wrote, "I don't gotta watch my words.. I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit you and don't keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate... DRINK YOUR COFFEE."

A few hours later, she quote a post about the Dalai Lama incident and wrote, "Man I’m telling yall." Cardi B then proceeded to tweet, "Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning... Thank you everyone.. I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting."

Meanwhile, Lama has released a statement apologizing for his actions. The spiritual leader's statement begins, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug." It further adds, "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

Lama's statement concludes, "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident." Users on the Internet are not happy with the apology as they continue to talk about the incident and how the incident was an assault and Lama's behaviour was pedophilic.

