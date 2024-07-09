Was Chris Pratt's Iconic Jurassic Park Knife Custom Made? Here's What The Star Had To Say

Jurassic World Dominion brought the original Jurassic World trilogy to an end in 2022. After three exciting action-packed films, Chris Pratt, the franchise's leading man, left fans wanting more. Pratt is willing to go back, even though his future with the dinosaurs is still up in the air. 2014 saw Pratt's career take off after he portrayed Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The following year, he starred in the first Jurassic World movie, which made him synonymous with dinosaurs.

Chris Pratt opens up about the knife

Pratt, who once worked as a waiter, soared to stardom by reprising his role across three Jurassic World films. His portrayal of Owen Grady in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World series showcased his impressive physique. Notably, Avenshine’s knives were used by Pratt throughout the series, beginning in 2015. In Jurassic World Dominion, Pratt's character used the knife to stab a dinosaur, a scene highlighted in a 2022 Super Bowl ad.

“It was really cool in the last movie. Since 2015, people would joke, ‘when is he going to fight a dinosaur with it?’ Well, in the last movie, he stabs a dinosaur. Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Steve Auvenshine said.

During a WIRED interview, Pratt was asked about the knife he used in Jurassic World. He loved the fact that someone asked him that, stating, "It was a custom-made knife and it was so badass." He also mentioned that he stole the knife and now keeps it by his bedside.

Chris Pratt addresses return for Jurassic World 4

Chris Pratt has recently hinted at a possible comeback to the beloved dinosaur-filled franchise. Although his involvement in the upcoming Jurassic World 4 remains uncertain, Pratt has not ruled out future appearances.

In an interview with CBR, Pratt provided an ambiguous response when questioned about his participation in the new movie. Jurassic World 4 promises to introduce new characters and take the series in a fresh direction. Despite these changes, Pratt, known for his roles in the previous three installments, appears to maintain a connection to the franchise's storyline. He mentioned:

"Hey, never say never. Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don't. You'll just have to tune in to find out. I know I'll be first in line, whether I'm in it or not."

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the studio is deeply involved in developing an entirely new Jurassic World movie, with David Koepp returning as the screenwriter. Koepp is well-known for penning the original 1993 Jurassic Park script, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Despite the next Jurassic World film featuring a stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson and John Bailey, Glen Powell, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, recently disclosed that he declined an offer to join the film, citing his unsuitability for the role.

