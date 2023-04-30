Was Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette threatened by her massive 'Friends' success? DEETS here

David Arquette, ex-husband of actor Courteney Cox opened up about his relationship with her and how he was affected by her ‘Friends’ success.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married for eleven years before they filed for divorce in 2012. The divorced couple share an eighteen year old daughter together named – Coco whom they continue to co-parent. They remain on good terms and Cox even called Arquette her ‘best friend’ during their divorce finalization.

David Arquette felt ‘inferior’ to Courteney Cox

During the conversation on SiriusXM, David Arquette was asked whether he felt ‘less than’ or ‘inferior to’ during his ex-wife Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ fame. Courtney Cox played the role of Monica Geller on hit series Friends for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. To this Arquette replied that he felt very threatened with his ex-wife success at that time, especially since she was on top, at that time.

David said, “Yeah, absolutely. It's difficult. I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner.”

David Arquette added that he knew the acting world was a roller coaster of success and popularity, the difference in their success caused lots of arguments and pain. Arquette is well-known for his roles in the Scream franchise and Never Been Kissed.

David also elaborated that they worked out their hardships by working on self-work and communication. He said, “A lot of it has to do with the way you’re taking things, the way you’re saying things, the way you’re responding to things, the way you’re allowing other sorts of outside influences affect how you feel about yourself.”

Later, David Arquette married Christina McLarty in 2015. Courteney Cox is dating her longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

