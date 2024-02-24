Was DDG And Halle Bailey's Pregnancy Unplanned? Here's What Rapper Had To Say

In the glitzy world of stars and surprises, DDG and Halle Bailey, known for their talents in music and acting stunned their fans with news that they were expecting a baby. But was this parenthood journey planned, or did it catch them off guard? Let’s dive into DDG’s revelation about their pregnancy journey and why they chose to keep it a secret.

The unexpected news

DDG, the 26-year-old rapper, dropped a bombshell during an episode of The Jason Lee Show. He confessed that their journey to parenthood wasn’t exactly mapped out. “We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened,” he admitted.

ALSO READ: Did Halle Bailey and DDG break up? Fans think so after The Little Mermaid actor, rapper unfollow each other

Career vs Parenthood

Both DDG and Halle Bailey, at just 23 years old, were deeply immersed in their careers when they discovered they were expecting. Halle’s breakout role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and DDG’s flourishing rap career added layers of complexity to their decision.

Despite the unexpected nature of their pregnancy, DDG revealed that both he and Halle shared a mutual interest in becoming parents. “Both of us have the same interest in being parents,” DDG affirmed. Their alignment on this crucial aspect of life paved the way for their decision.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did DDG just diss girlfriend Halle Bailey in new song? Fans think so

Privacy amidst public life

DDG highlighted the importance of privacy during their pregnancy journey, especially in the face of public scrutiny. He expressed relief that keeping their impending parenthood private allowed them to welcome their son, Halo, into the world without undue interference or judgment.

After months of anticipation, DDG and Halle finally welcomed their son, Halo, into the world. Halle’s heartfelt Instagram post and DDG’s celebratory Darryl Freestyle confirmed the arrival of their bundle of joy. The couple’s joyous journey into parenthood serves as a testament to their resilience and commitment to family.

Halle Bailey and DDG relationship timeline

Halle Bailey and DDG have journeyed through some major relationship milestones since they first linked up. Their love story began with a digital connection, blossoming on social media before going public in March 2022. Bailey, known for her role in The Color Purple, shared how their paths crossed: “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I gravitated toward this one particular song. Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

From red carpet debuts to starring in each other’s music videos, their love has endured. Now, with the arrival of their baby boy Halo in January 2024, their lives seem to be filled with joy and happiness.

ALSO READ: Halle Bailey Will 'Never Understand' Why People Are 'Mad' She Hid Her Pregnancy; Says 'Keep Scrolling'