Was 'dirty' French pun on Barbie's poster deliberate? Marketing executive weighs in, calls it 'sort of genius'

Barbie is one of the most talked about films at the moment and with its release coming up soon, the promotional tour has kicked off. Posters of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer are being revealed as the date inches closer. Several international posters have been posted for the Greta Gerwig directorial. While the Internet is excited to watch the fantasy comedy film, a French poster of the film has gone viral and sparked debate.

Was 'dirty' French pun on Barbie's poster deliberate?

Though the image remains the same as the English version where Robbie poses as Barbie on top of Gosling's shoulder, it's the text on the poster that has stirred controversy because of its double-meaning statement and pun. The original text says "She's everything, he's just Ken" which when translated to French turned out to be an NSFW connotation and pun. The French translation of the tagline reads, "Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c'est juste Ken."

Directly translated, it means, "She can do everything. He's just Ken." It might seem to be a normal translation, but the pun is in the meaning of Ken in the language. Simply put, Ken means f*ck in French slang. So the tagline technically translates to "She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck." Tweets discussing the tagline instantly went viral and while some netizens thought it was a genuine translation mistake, several have called it well thought out and planned. And it does seem to be a planned move by the team.

While the first part of the English tagline says "Barbie is everything," the French translation switches the words up a little and reads, "Barbie can do anything" which provides the perfect context to the follow-up NSFW and double-meaning pun stating Ken "just knows how to f*ck." The direct translation could have avoided that so it does seem like a deliberate move on the marketing team's part. One user wrote, "RIP TO ANGLOPHONES BECAUSE THE PUN PLAY WITH KEN IS AMAZINGAAAAABLE."

Another said, "French Twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads 'She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.'" A third tweeted, "The French #Barbie poster is genius marketing cause "ken" in French slang means to have s*x 'she can do everything... he can only ken' kinda bold if you ask me." Meanwhile, a professional weighed in on the situation.

Marketing executive calls double-meaning pun 'sort of genius'

"It's definitely deliberate; there's no way a French speaker wouldn't have noticed the dirty pun. It's sort of genius, really, that they slipped that in," a French marketing executive from another studio told The Hollywood Reporter. While the Warner Brothers Studio did not comment on whether it was a deliberate move on their part or not, a spokesperson said the speculation around the marketing campaign shows there is a high level of awareness and excitement from the public regarding Barbie, which will be released on July 21, 2023.

