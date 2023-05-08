Was Ed Sheeran snubbed from King Charles’ coronation concert? Singer REVEALS

According to the previous reports, Ed Sheeran refused to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023. Reportedly, the organizers of the coronation concert were told that the singer is occupied on the date and will not be able to perform at the royal event to be held on May 7 at Windsor Castle.

Now, Ed Sheeran is setting the record straight as the singer said in the recent interview that he never received an invitation to perform at the King Charles III coronation concert which was held on Sunday. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ed Sheeran at King Charles III concert

In the recent conversation on SiriusXM, Ed Sheeran explained that he wanted to set a straight record regarding rumors that he has turned down an offer to perform in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The British singer said that he never actually received any offer from Buckingham Palace to reject in the first place.

Ed Sheeran said, ‘Lots of people are saying to me how it's random [Katy Perry and Lionel Richie] are going to sing at the King's Coronation... I want to clear something up actually. No one ever asked me. I never ever turned it down. I wasn't asked but yeah, I am excited to tune into that. Historic, isn't it?’

Ed Sheeran instead spent his Sunday evening as a guest judge on American Idol alongside Alanis Morissette. They will be acting instead of full time judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry who will be performing at the King Charles III and Queen Camilla coronation weekend.

Ed Sheeran might not have snubbed the Royal Family on coronation weekend but according to the reports there were plenty of other British artists who declined the offer to perform at Buckingham palace including Harry Styles, Spice Girls, and Adele.

