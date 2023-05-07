Was Grayson Chrisley forced by his sister Savannah to be on Chrisley Knows Best? Fans think so

Savannah Chrisley is currently making headlines after fans are speculating that she forced her brother Grayson to join Chrisley Knows Best. For the unversed, a few days back Savannah invited her brother as a guest on her podcast and surprisingly he became the listener’s favorite. However, the fans loved her brother’s brutal honesty but they think that the latter did not have an option to deny appearing on the show

H2: What did Grayson Chrisley confess on the show?

During the show, Grayson made a shocking confession as he admitted that he had never actually sat down and watched an episode of his family’s reality TV series. He also admitted that he really wondered how life had been if nobody recognized him and talked about his family. He disappointed Savannah by saying that college isn’t on his priority list but bodybuilding is. Furthermore, Grayson said that he likes the idea of building something and being known for something rather than being a reality TV star.

H2: Did Savannah Chrisley pressure him to do the new show?

Chrisley Knows Best listeners pretty much think that Grayson’s opinions clearly convey that he is not interested to be a reality TV star. Therefore, the fans have some serious question regarding why he agreed to be on the show again and was he really pressurized by his sister. However, this is just fan speculation and there really isn’t an answer to this question. Moreover, it also looked like the new series is going to focus pretty heavily on Savannah and the kids.

