‘Was He Talking to Me’: Chris Pratt Disses Usher’s Lyrics Because Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Can’t Get Over It

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share a clip of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, jamming to Usher. He realized Usher might have to compete against the singer.

Schwarzenegger knows every word of Usher's songs by heart, which is no surprise to millennials. She can be seen singing along on the TV screen while watching Usher's iconic 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Chris Pratt is wary of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Usher obsession

Pratt told Entertainment Tonight, “I didn’t even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher. And man, she knows every single word.”

The Garfield star bowed down to Usher as he concluded, saying, “So I guess Usher’s her hall pass. I can’t blame her.” Chris had previously posted a video on Instagram of his wife immersed in the captivating Usher experience during his Superbowl halftime show this year with the hilarious caption, "When Usher sang “Don’t leave your girl around me,” was he talking to me?"

Gwyneth Paltrow agreed, commenting, “Looks like it” on the post.

2024 is Usher's year, as his comeback takes the world of music by storm

The Coming Home singer's 2024 Superbowl halftime show was studded with stars like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Will.i.am., and Lil Jon, featuring a list of his Billboard Hot 100 hits throughout his career.

This year marked a huge success for Usher, with four of his albums charting on the Billboard 200 alongside features like Standing Next To You by Jungkook of BTS, introducing his music to a whole new set of deprived audiences, mainly the younger generation, who are now equally obsessed with him, much like Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine.

Pratt shares two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, with Katherine Schwarzenegger. He expressed his excitement to ET about his children getting to enjoy the new Garfield movie. Chris Pratt has also confirmed his eagerness to return as Marvel's Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy films.

