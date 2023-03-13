Was Hugh Grant ‘rude’ to interviewer Ashley Graham at the 2023 Oscars red carpet?

Hugh Grant was interviewed by model Ashley Graham at the 2023 Oscars red carpet. However, netizens did not quite like their interaction. Here’s what happened.

Hugh Grant, Ashley Graham (Images: Lionsgate Movies YouTube, Ashley Graham Instagram)

Hugh Grant’s interview with model Ashley Graham on the 2023 Oscars red carpet is going viral on social media. Although the interaction began with a normal line of questioning, the British actor did not appear too excited or impressed with Graham’s questions, thus giving her plain responses. Some netizens were quick to call Grant’s approach ‘rude’, while others sided with him. Read on to find out more.

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham’s interaction at the 2023 Oscars red carpet

Ashley Graham began the interview by calling Hugh Grant a ‘veteran’ of the Oscars, given that he has been at the prestigious awards event so many times. She asked him what his favorite thing about the Oscars was. However, Grant took a long pause before he could come up with an answer. The actor said that it’s fascinating. “The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair,” he said.

When Graham asked Grant what he is most excited to see, and if he has his hopes up for anyone or if he wants to see anybody win, he replied, “No one in particular.” Continuing their interaction further, Ashley asked him about his outfit and what he was wearing for the event. To this, Grant plainly replied that he was donning his suit. When Graham asked him who made it for him, the Notting Hill actor responded by saying that he does not remember his tailor’s name. Ashley then said, “Shoutout to the tailor then.”

Furthermore, Ashley praised Glass Onion, and asked him about his experience shooting for the movie. To this Hugh replied, “I am barely in it. I am in it for about 3 seconds.” When the model said that he must have enjoyed it nonetheless, Grant replied, ‘Almost’.

Netizens react to Hugh Grant’s viral Oscars red carpet interview

The Love Actually actor’s responses and attitude did not go down well with netizens with some calling him ‘rude’ and ‘appalling’. One user wrote that one could simply not have taken the mic if they do not want to answer questions. They also appreciated Ashley Graham for repeatedly trying to get something interesting from the actor. However, other netizens believe that Hugh Grant was not rude at all and that Graham could not pick up his body language. They wrote that a skilled interviewer would have asked him different questions thus activating his dry humour.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023 Highlights: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture; Michelle Yeoh gets Best Actress

