Was Jamie Foxx 'paralyzed' after suffering a mysterious illness? Actor's rep REVEALS

Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital from the sets of his new movie in Atlanta in April. There has been no significant update on the actor’s health ever since. Fans of the star have been worried sick for him and are praying for his speedy recovery. A recent report made matters worse when it claimed that Jamie had been ‘paralyzed’ and ‘partially blind’ due to the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor’s representative has now come forward to address the situation.

Jamie Foxx’s rep address paralysis rumors

Jamie Foxx fans were sent into a frenzy when A.P Benza, a journalist, claimed that the star had developed a blood clot in his brain. The actor has been hospitalized on and off for the past two months due to a mysterious undisclosed illness. A rep of the actor has come forward to address the rumors of him being paralyzed. A publicist for Jamie spoke to NBC News and said that the report was “completely inaccurate.”

A.P. Benza had previously claimed that Jamie’s mysterious illness was a side effect of the vaccine he took. The journalist also claimed that Foxx had developed a blood clot in his brain that led to him being paralyzed and partially blind. Benza conspired that Jamie had taken the vaccine because he was pressurized to.

Jamie Foxx’s health complications

Jamie Foxx was initially rushed to the hospital in April. Jamie’s daughter Corrine took to Instagram to update them about his health by saying he was facing “medical complications” and did not specify further. She wrote, “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

A few weeks later, she told the fans that he was out of the hospital for weeks and told the fans that he was “recuperating.” Later, Jamie took to Instagram himself to address his health scare and thanked fans for their love, but he has not interacted with them ever since.

Recently, the actor’s friend Nick Cannon also spoke about his health and told the fans that Jamie would update the fans when he was ready. According to RadarOnline’s recent report, Jamie is receiving “intensive physiotherapy” and learning how to walk again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jamie Foxx's hospitalization news a public stunt for his upcoming Netflix movie? Here’s the truth