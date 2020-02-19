Was Jennifer Aniston trying to make ex husband Brad Pitt jealous at Oscars 2020 after party? Find Out

Jennifer Aniston was trying to make her ex-husband Brad Pitt jealous at Oscars 2020 after-party by hanging out with another actor. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt finally reunited at 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards last month and their adorable pictures almost broke the internet. The social media users instantly started shipping them. They were hoping to catch them together again during Oscars 2020 but that did not happen. However, according to the latest reports, the two did meet each other at Guy Osprey’s Oscars after-party but Jennifer kept the conversation very short. On the other hand, the actress spent a lot of time talking to Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, The Sun reported.

The insider revealed that the actress only said a quick hi to Brad and was seen interacting with Jon throughout the party. According to a report by Express.co.uk, a celebrity dating expert has suggested that Jen was trying to make Brad jealous by making it look like she was having a lot of fun. Considering she spent the whole night talking to Jon instead of Brad, she was probably trying to prove a point. She was having a great time at the party and she wanted Brad to know.

Here's some picture from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion at SAG Awards 2020:



The fans got what they were rooting for at SAG awards after the two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had a reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. In addition to the photos, a video of Pitt’s reaction to his ex-wife SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series also going viral. Aniston’s former flame stopped dead in his track to hear her speech and their fans just could not get over it for days.

