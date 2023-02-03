Was Jessica Simpson's 'secret romance' with Ted actor Mark Wahlberg? Here's what we know

Simpson, 42, met her mystery man at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001, while on a break from her ex-husband, Nick Lachey. "He was undressing me with his eyes," the singer said, relaying this information to the audience. By further mentioning it, she dropped a hint by elaborating that the mystery man was dressed up in jeans and a T-shirt. After reviewing several pictures, Wahlberg, who attended the show that year, wore jeans and a T-shirt, indicating that Jessica could be referring to him, who was also present for the same function in 2001.

The Hollywood actress-singer, Jessica Simpson, got candid as she penned down her personal life affair and mentioned an ‘unnamed man’ who she had a "secret affair" with, which got the audience and everyone excited. The singer, who has never been open about her personal life, dropped a bombshell in her latest essay, "Movie Star," in which she admitted to having her teenage desire fulfilled with her 'Mystery Man'. This comment has set an alarming precedent the audience is unable to forget. With our thinking caps on, the only contender who fits the clue dropped by Jessica Simpson is Mark Wahlberg.

Moving forward, she described how she met him again out of the blue in 2006 at the Beverly Hills Hotel while he was there for a big awards show. By quoting that "he texted me throughout the awards show," she said.

However, things didn't go well after Jessica discovered that he was not single and was already in a relationship. "Shortly after, I saw a photo of Movie Star on a red carpet with her." "I was never, ever, in a million years, going to be the other woman." By holding her head high, she mentioned that she ended things the moment she learned about his relationship with another woman, to which she added that she started to feel "like a call girl" who was only there "to have sex" with the unnamed celeb. "I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life; this was not a choice that the same girl, my younger self, would be proud of," she commented.

"I will tell you this: he is still a movie star!" was the end of her ecstasy. Jessica, who never showed her personal agenda to the people, finally opened up about what her past incidents were like.