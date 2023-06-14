Was John Amos 'in ICU, fighting for his life' amid abuse allegations? Actor reveals TRUTH

John Amos is doing absolutely fine. The Good Times actor shared an official statement with People where he stated that he was neither admitted in ICU nor was fighting for his life. Amos himself denied the rumors which suggested that he had been a victim of elder abuse.

John Amos said he is doing ‘Ok’

The rumor made headlines when John Amos’ daughter Shannon Amos lodged a complaint that her father was a victim of elder abuse. But the representative for the actor exclusively revealed to People that he is ‘doing well.’

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time,” stated John Amos in an official statement shared with People.





Amos’ daughter received a ‘distressing call’ from her father

It was reported that fans became concerned over the actor’s health after the Roots star’s daughter Shannon Amos shared an emotional post on Instagram explaining she has received an upsetting call from her father. “On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain,” she stated in the post. “Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread,” she continued.

Shannon further added that her father became a victim of elder abuse which left them in shock. According to the actor’s daughter, he faced financial loss as well. “We are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice. Legal assistance is crucial to ensure their prosecution and protect my father's future. His home, stripped bare, necessitates a safe space for his return,” she said.

After sharing the post, Shannon Amos also created a GoFundMe campaign in which she asked for funds for his father. As per reports, the campaign had collected 307 donations until the actor brushed off the rumors.

