Was Jon Hamm meant to play Ben Affleck's character in USD 369 million movie?

Jonathan Daniel Hamm is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is widely known for his role as Don Draper in the drama TV series Mad Men. The actor recently opened up about how he was the first choice for the main role in the mysterious thriller Gone Girl (2014) instead of Ben Affleck. Responding to a fan’s question on a talk show, Jon Hamm confirmed that he was offered the role first in the USD 369 million movie.

Jon Hamm reveals why he had to miss Gone Girl

The Mad Men actor recently appeared on a talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he responded to a fan’s question about Gone Girl. The 52-year-old actor revealed that he was set to play the lead role as Nicholas Dunne in the thriller movie Gone Girl but he missed the chance and Ben Affleck got the offer.

Explaining further why he needed to miss this opportunity, Jon Hamm said, “Yeah. I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.” Sharing a light smile, Hamm said that he was close to portraying the character.

Without going into further details about why he could not get the role in Gone Girl, Hamm said that he would have been a perfect match for the character, Dunne.

Continuing his explanation, Jon shared a light joke about Ben Affleck as he said, “Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it.”

Hamm’s work front

Even though he could not play the role of Dunne in Gone Girl, Jon Hamm showcased his talent through Mr. Draper in Mad Men, for which he won an Emmy in 2015. However, he has recently joined the stellar cast of the Mean Girls musical movie. It is an adaptation of the stage show which is based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan.

Meanwhile, Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn's book of the same name. The movie was nominated for an Oscar in 2014 and starred Ben Affleck, who portrayed the role of a man accused of murdering his missing wife Amy Dunne. The character was played by Rosamund Pike.

