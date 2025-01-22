Was Josh Gad Denied A Role In James Cameron's Avatar Because of His Looks? Find Out

Josh Gad shares old stories in his new memoir, In Gad We Trust. The highly acclaimed actor, known for making audiences laugh with the memorable characters he has portrayed on screen, recently revealed that he was almost cast in the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, directed by James Cameron.

Opening up about the experience in his memoir, the Frozen voice actor mentioned that he had auditioned for "a new James Cameron movie called Avatar."

"I put myself on tape and shortly thereafter got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback at his Lightstorm production offices," the Murder on the Orient Express actor wrote in his memoir.

Josh Gad then shared that he ultimately did not get the role. Explaining the reason, the Wedding Ringer actor revealed that while James Cameron was impressed by his audition, the movie’s digital team ran into an unexpected issue. When they transformed him into a Na’vi—one of the blue-skinned aliens from the film—he “supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf.”

If he had landed the role, Josh Gad would have played Jake Sully’s best friend—a character who was also a skilled translator for the alien race. Jake Sully was ultimately portrayed by Sam Worthington.

The role was eventually given to Joel David Moore, who portrayed the character of Norm Spellman in the first installment of Avatar. Norm Spellman was a close confidant of Jake Sully and a skilled expert on the Na’vi language.

Avatar was released on December 18, 2009, and has earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide to date.

Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in 2022. The third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to be released on December 19, 2025.

