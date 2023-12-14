Was Julia Robert supposed to be in the classic hit You've Got Mail? Exploring the actress' recent comments about this missed opportunity
Take a look at Julia Roberts' Hollywood journey, from passing on iconic roles like You've Got Mail to expressing a desire for a sequel to My Best Friend's Wedding.
In the vast landscape of Hollywood, decisions about film roles often shape the trajectory of an actor's career. Julia Roberts, the iconic actress celebrated for her vast array of roles, recently shared insights into some roles she passed on and a film she'd love to see get a sequel.
During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about how getting roles in the entertainment industry is highly volatile and how some of her own hit roles came only to her when other actresses rejected them.
Julia Roberts opens up on passing superhit You've Got Mail
During a lively conversation with Andy Cohen, Roberts revealed that one particularly stood out among the roles she passed on – You've Got Mail. The 1998 romantic comedy, directed by Nora Ephron and starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, became a classic superhit.
The film, a heartwarming tale of online romance intertwined with business rivalry, marked the third collaboration between Hanks and Ryan. While Meg Ryan eventually took the lead role, Roberts gracefully acknowledged that not every role is meant for every actor. Roberts admitted, "What have I passed on that went on to be great and wonderful, and I thought it maybe wouldn't have been as great and wonderful with me? You've Got Mail."
Julia Roberts shed light on the fascinating casting dynamics in Hollywood, revealing instances where roles initially intended for others eventually found their way to her. Roberts continued, "Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in Closer, but she got pregnant, and so I got that part. I've lucked into some good stuff."
Julia Roberts wishes for the sequel of My Best Friend's Wedding
In another intriguing revelation, Julia Roberts expressed her interest in seeing a potential sequel to the 1997 rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding. Reflecting on the ensemble cast and the unresolved tales, she remarked, "I think, maybe, My Best Friend's Wedding. Because there's so many people in it, and to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going…" Roberts added a touch of humor by suggesting her character, Jules, should have ended up with Michael in the first place.
Julia Roberts' journey in Hollywood, marked by iconic roles and a few passed opportunities, reflects the unpredictable nature of the film industry. From turning down roles that later became classics to expressing a desire for sequels to beloved films, Roberts' career continues to be a captivating and remarkable tale.
