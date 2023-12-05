Was Julia Robert's Pretty Woman supposed to be much darker? Exploring original plot of the movie and why it had to change

Julia Roberts revealed that she was initially "crushed" when the original version of her famous 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman got scrapped. The darker version, titled '$3,000,' depicted Vivian Ward as a drug addict, and the movie ended with Edward leaving her in a side street after their night together. However, Disney later picked up the project, transforming it into a funny and heartwarming tale that grossed $463.4 million, earning Roberts a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination.

Julia Roberts was 'crushed' while filming Pretty Woman

On The Graham Norton Show, Julia Roberts shared her pride in landing the role initially, only to see it disappear when the production company folded. Julia said, “I got that part in that movie and felt really proud, but when the production company folded and the film disappeared I was crushed,” she added, “But then Disney picked it up, which seemed so unlikely, and made it funny.” The unexpected twist came when Disney took over, turning the film into the iconic romantic comedy we know today.

Despite initial skepticism about Disney's involvement, the film's commercial success led to a Broadway adaptation in 2018, running for a year in New York City's Nederlander theater. Roberts, along with Tom Hanks, Cher, and Timothée Chalamet, discussed this journey on the talk show.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Roberts admitted she “had no business being in a movie like that” and questioned how Disney could turn it into their style. She even spent time with real-life sex workers to prepare for her role as Vivian.

“There was one producer that stayed with the script and then it went to Disney,” Roberts said. “And I went, ‘Went to Disney? Are they gonna animate it? How does this become a Disney movie?’ “

Pretty Woman ending vs original ending

In the well-known conclusion of Pretty Woman, Richard Gere's character rescues Julia Roberts' Vivian from her life as a prostitute, arriving in a limo playing their special opera song. The heartwarming promise to "rescue him right back" brings on tears for the happy ending we all remember. However, the film's original plan emerges from older interviews, particularly Julia's Actors on Actors chat with Patricia Arquette, unveiling that Pretty Woman was initially envisioned as a gritty and dark drama titled 3000, symbolizing the payment for Vivian's escort services.

Barbara Marshall revealed incidents from Pretty Woman

Barbara Marshall, the widow of Garry Marshall, who directed the film, shared an amusing anecdote with Page Six in 2019, about Roberts recruiting two women from a clinic for a meeting. Roberts then surprised everyone by taking them on a drive to Hollywood Boulevard.

Marshall shared that Roberts panicked and called her husband and said “ ‘Your star just left with a group of girls, and I think they were heading to Hollywood Boulevard. I’m worried. What if she doesn’t come back?’ ” she recalled saying. “[Roberts] is one tough lady who can take care of herself on and off camera.”

Pretty Woman, co-starring Richard Gere, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo, and Hector Elizondo, became a massive hit, leading to a reunion between Roberts and Gere in the beloved 1999 film "Runaway Bride." The film's enduring success underscores Julia Roberts' remarkable journey from initial disappointment to becoming a central figure in one of the most cherished romantic comedies of all time.

