Was Justin Bieber 'yelling' at wife Hailey Baldwin in viral video from Las Vegas? Here's what happened

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin went viral on TikTik after a video claimed the singer was reportedly 'yelling' at his wife in it. An eyewitness has now revealed what really happened.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's recent Las Vegas outing seemed to have been an exciting one as the couple headed to a nightclub accompanied by their friends including Kendall Jenner among others. Although, not long after their club outing, a video of the duo went viral on TikTok, which claimed to have the Peaches singer "yelling " at his wife according to netizens. After the video garnered over a million views, it has now been clarified by an eyewitness, exactly what happened.

According to Just Jared, the viral video showed Justin and Hailey being escorted through the halls of a Vegas hotel where the singer seemed to be having a very animated conversation with Baldwin which got fans to think, the singer was yelling at her.

Revealing what truly happened, an eyewitness explained on Twitter, "He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the fuck it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character", via Just Jared.

The said eyewitness later also shared a clip of Bieber's performance from just before the events of the viral video. Further adding their thoughts about Bieber being misunderstood, the eyewitness wrote, "He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it."

Recently, an E! source had revealed details of Justin and Hailey's Vegas night out stating that they were in a great mood. The E! source also maintained that Bieber was extremely happy during his performance and that his wife Hailey was having a great time enjoying a dance with her gal pals.

