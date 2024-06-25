Was Justin Timberlake Under The Influence In Viral Concert Video? Here's What Sources Say

Justin Timberlake's red-eyed video clip went viral on social media. It was from his Las Vegas stop of Forget Tomorrow World Tour that sparked concerns about him being under the influence.

However, sources claim that Justin Timberlake was not drunk or high while performing in a concert last month despite rumors fueled by a viral video clip.

Justin Timberlake wasn't drunk in viral concert video

Speculations arose surrounding Timberlake’s appearance in the video alleging that he was drunk and/or under the influence. The clip of a close-up shot of his face with his bloodshot eyes prominent immediately got over 740,000 views on TikTok.

However, TMZ has claimed they are erroneous and asserted that he was completely sober when it happened. The NSYNC alum apparently held his attention and composure during all performances including that one.

Insiders, who have contacts within the outlet, have claimed that critics over-analyzed an old clip of Timberlake looking like he had been drugged. The May concert footage went viral when Justin got arrested for DWI in Vegas.

Sources close to him have indicated that for him to perform well as an artist, he has to remain sober throughout his performance.

Justin Timberlake is making the headlines for not the right reasons

Advertisement

Last week, Timberlake was arrested following an incident where he was accused of running a stop sign and swerving in Sag Harbor, NY. He was pulled over two times by a Gen Z cop, too young to recognize the NSYNC superstar. The 43-year-old singer was taken into custody in New York following the DWI arrest.

His United Center, Chicago show last weekend served as an opportunity for him to address the issue, admitting that it's been a tough week for him. In a heartfelt speech addressing his fans, the Suit & Tie hitmaker said, "We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

Timberlake will be vigorously defending himself against the charge through his attorney with a court hearing slated on July 26th according to his lawyer.

Advertisement

The source confirms there was no wrongdoing by Timberlake in the viral video. And that, it was a fake exaggeration promulgated online.

The Cry Me a River singer released his first album in six long years titled Everything I Thought It Was. It hit the listeners with his iconic future funk tune.

Justin Timberlake, who has been honored with multiple Grammys, continues to perform for his fans. His next stop for the concert is Madison Square Garden.

ALSO READ: Did Justin Timberlake Have Traces of Truvada and Poppers Drugs In His Blood When Detained? Here's What Happened