Was Kate Middleton Accompanied By Her Kids At Trooping The Colour Event? Here's What We Know

Kate Middleton has finally made a head-turning public appearance months after she announced the heartbreaking news of her cancer diagnosis. She looked stunning as she was accompanied by her kids, Charlotte, George, and Louis, at today's Trooping The Colour ceremonial event to mark King Charles' birthday.

Middleton and her kids were riding through London in a horse carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade as part of the celebrations. Read on further for more details.

Kate Middleton appeared with kids at the Trooping The Colour event

Kate Middleton has finally stepped out in public since she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis in March of this year. There were several rumors about her absence from the public eye at the time. However, Middleton officially shared the reason for her absence as she was diagnosed with cancer and was in the "early stages" of preventative chemotherapy.

Recently, she confirmed that she would attend the ceremony, as she shared an update on her cancer treatment in a personal letter. Trooping The Colour is a special event in London that celebrates the birthday of the British monarch.

Middleton and Prince William's three children joined them in the Trooping The Colour ceremony today, on June 15, to celebrate their grandfather's birthday, as they rode in a horse carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade.

George, Charlotte, and Louis accompanied their mother in a beautiful carriage while Prince William rode on horseback in the procession. Prince Louis sat with her mother, Middleton, while Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat across from them.

At the event, Kate Middleton wore a black-and-white Jenny Packham dress with a matching bow and a white-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy, per People magazine.

The mother of three was smiling as she rode in the Glass Coach carriage with her kids, as this is her first public appearance since she shared the news of her diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post.

Kate Middleton shares an update about her health

Kate Middleton recently gave an update about her health to the public. On June 14, on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, Middleton penned a lengthy letter detailing her health update and confirmed that she would attend the Trooping The Colour event.

She expressed gratitude for the supportive messages she received since announcing the news of her diagnosis, which have helped her and her husband, Prince William, "through some of the harder times." She also shared an update on her treatment, noting, "I am making progress, but chemotherapy has its good and bad days," adding, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

