Was Keke Palmer Treated Differently During Her Early Acting Days? Actress Reveals
Keke Palmer shared about not being in the “same conversations” as her other contemporaries during her early acting days. Read on to know what she had to share.
Keke Palmer does not hesitate to be unfiltered during the interviews. It appears that the actress, who is currently soaring here with success, has had some not-so-pleasant experiences in the past when it comes to her career. She went back in time, to her initial days in the industry and how experiences were seemingly different for her from her contemporaries.
In her conversation with The Cut, Palmer shared about not being considered in a similar way as other contemporaries when she was on Nickelodeon’s successful show, True Jackson VP, as she expressed feeling like individuals put “limitations” on her.
The Nope star said, “I wasn’t necessarily in the same conversations as Victoria Justice or Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus at that time,” adding, “It was very much 'That’s the Black show' or 'That’s Keke Palmer, the Black girl on the network.’”
For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus starred in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana, respectively, and Victoria Justice was featured in her own Nickelodeon show titled Victorious.
The actress continued by relating the feeling with being the only Black kid in her class at her private school in Illinois. Palmer expressed, “There is a loss of innocence,” which appears with the knowing that one is treated in a different manner that she’d accepted a long time ago.
The performer mentioned that her perspective has been altered since. She further shared she does not “compare” herself with anybody, especially with someone who is “White.”
ALSO READ: 'She Knows What She Did': Keke Palmer Reveals Why One Of Her Scream Queens Co-star Owes An Apology