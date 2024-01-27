Was Kevin Costner Aware Of Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner's Rumored Romance With Neighbor? Report

Kevin Costner's 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner came to an end when she filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, encountered a challenging legal process before settling in September 2023. The couple met through a mutual friend in the mid-1990s, and their relationship blossomed over shared interests. However, over time, the strain of conflicting priorities and evolving personal trajectories led to their decision to part ways. Baumgartner is currently involved in a relationship with financier Josh Connor, a connection rooted in their shared history as friends and former neighbors of the once-married couple, as per reports.

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s rumored romance

Kevin Costner reportedly sensed that his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, was romantically involved with their neighbor Josh Connor. The popular actor and the handbag designer, who have three children together, finalized their contentious divorce in September last year. Following the divorce, Baumgartner moved on with Costner's former friend, while the Yellowstone actor has allegedly started dating singer Jewel. A source told US Weekly , “Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

According to an insider, the romantic aspect of Baumgartner and Connor's relationship emerged “relatively recently”, coinciding with Costner's own rumored romantic developments.

Despite any discomfort Kevin might have about their connection, Christine reportedly sees Josh as a supportive figure during the challenging divorce process. The source added, “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about. Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”

Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor’s romance

Baumgartner and Connor's dating rumors ignited during the 2023 summer when the two vacationed in Hawaii amid her ongoing divorce proceedings. Despite Costner's claim that her alleged new "boyfriend" gave her $20,000 cash, Baumgartner and her attorney denied any romantic involvement in court, asserting that they have been good friends for years.

Although the specific details of Costner and Baumgartner's divorce agreement remained confidential, sources hinted that she would receive a more substantial settlement than initially outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

In a joint statement provided to Page Six, “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Costner recently celebrated his 69th birthday with a reflective Instagram post featuring a throwback photo from his earlier years. The picture showcased the McFarland, USA actor in a cowboy hat with a joyful expression. In his caption, he expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes, acknowledging the support that has enabled him to pursue his dreams throughout the years. He wrote, “Celebrating another year of life today and taking a moment to honor this kid who had big dreams. It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. It’s because of your support that I’ve been able to chase my dreams all these years.”

Costner shares two sons, Cayden and Hayes, and one daughter, Grace with Baumgartner.

