Was Kim Kardashian's masked companion at Met Gala 2021 Kanye West? FIND OUT

Met Gala 2021 saw Kim Kardashian turn up in a head-to-toe covered outfit that many believed to be an inspiration from her husband Kanye West's style file. Kim attended this year's Met Gala sporting an all-black Balenciaga outfit that consisted of a black face cover as well. During her appearance, Kim posed alongside a person dressed in a similar all-black getup with face covering and fans wondered if it was Kanye West.

After fans spotted Kim alongside a mystery man at the event, speculations arose if Kanye West had in fact made a surprise appearance. Although with the current status of Kim and Kanye's relationship, it seemed unlikely that the duo would make a red carpet appearance together and well, it was later revealed that the person who was being mistaken as West was in fact designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga as per E!

Kanye himself was spotted in a similar look that covered him from head to toe at his recently held Donda album listening event which was attended by Kardashian.

While Kanye's presence was missed, fans noticed that apart from his estranged wife Kim, his rumoured ex, Irina Shayk also made a striking appearance at the event. Shayk made heads turn as she chose to wear a sheer dress with florals and also showed off her new look with a short crop.

Apart from Kim other Kardashian-Jenner members who also walked the red carpet for the event in New York included her mother Kris Jenner along with her beau Corey Gamble and sister Kendall Jenner.

