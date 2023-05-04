Was Kylie Jenner denied entry at the Met Gala afterparty in NYC? Deets here

Kylie Jenner was allegedly turned down for the Met Gala after-party while attempting to meet up with her sister Kendall. The Hulu actor, 25, attended Doja Cat, Diddy, and club owner Richie Akiva's party at The Box on Monday night.

Kylie reportedly arrived at the New York City nightspot around midnight to join Kendall and her suspected lover, Bad Bunny, who were already there.

But what came as a shock was when they denied Jenner's entry inside the club, as suspected by a source. "They wouldn't let her in," a source told Page Six. They had to close the entrance since it was full."

Reasons why she was not allowed to enter

As it seems that more than 100 individuals were attempting to enter the building, resulting in a "chaotic scene,"

As per the insider, Kylie exited her car before organisers, who had intended to bring her in through a side entrance, were ready for her arrival.

"She got out of her car too soon," the person stated.

"She then decided to return home because she did not want to be at a crowded party," which marked her return home.

Other than Kylie Jenner, other influential celebrities were denied entry too.

According to another source, Janelle Monae and Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock were turned away since the door was closed and the club was crowded.

"The door was repeatedly pushed open by crowds," they said.

Kylie Jenner’s slimmer black outfit for her afterparty look

Kylie attended the after-party in a black satin gown with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline, black leather gloves, and towering stilettos.

Her attire was a sharp contrast to her outfit from the Met Gala earlier in the day, which was a crimson gown with a thigh-split.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty was the topic of this year's Met Gala, an homage to the late German fashion designer's oeuvre. Many celebrities stuck to the theme in order to mark his memory.

