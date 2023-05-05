Was Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala look a secret nod to Timothee Chalamet? Here’s what we know

The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, arrived at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet on Monday wearing a beautiful red gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier. This wasn't the only Ackermann-designed outfit Jenner wore that night. She also wore a black, off-the-shoulder gown later in the evening to dance the night away.

The 25-year-old star’s choice of designer could be a hint to her budding connection with Oscar nominee and rumoured boyfriend Timothée Chalamet who is apparently a close friend of Ackermann.

Is Haider Ackermann Timothee Chalamet’s favourite designer?

The 'Dune' actor has a long relationship with Ackermann and has worn his creations to various significant occasions in the past. However, he was conspicuously absent from the gala event despite having just finished filming a Chanel commercial in NYC.

At the 2021 Met Gala, the 27-year-old caught everyone’s attention in a white satin Ackermann jacket, Rick Owens sweatpants, and Converse sneakers while at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, he appeared in a backless red halter top. In addition, the New Yorker has a favourite pair of boots by Haider Ackermann that he frequently wears.

Kylie Kardashian and Chalamet’s relationship rumours

The two, Jenner and Chalamet, met during Jean Paul Gaultier's show on January 25. This was reportedly their first meet and soon after rumours sparked that the two are possibly more than just friends, DeuxMoi, a gossip website, shared a video of them laughing together.

On April 13, a few pictures surfaced online where Kylie's black Range Rover was seen parked in Timmy's Beverly Hills driveway. A day later, it was reported that Timmy and Kylie had gone on a "secret date" to a well-known taco joint in Los Angeles. The duo apparently ate their tacos in the backseat of Kylie's SUV after Timmy was supposedly picked up by her driver and driven to the eatery. However, the two stars have neither denied nor confirmed the relationship rumours.

