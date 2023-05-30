Was Leonardo DiCaprio ‘less available’ to his friends due to Gigi Hadid romance? Find out the TRUTH

Leonardo DiCaprio has finally made time for his pals. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor was spotted on a yacht with his pals along the coast of Sardinia. Leo’s yacht trip comes after reports of his friends complaining that he did not hang out with them after getting back together with model Gigi Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on a yacht

Leonardo was snapped enjoying his time with a couple of friends on a yacht recently. The group of friends was spotted lounging on the top deck of a superyacht along the coast of Sardinia. The actor went shirtless as he lounged on deck. These pictures surfaced after RadarOnline reported that "way less available for poker nights and hangouts,” and Leonardo’s friends blamed Gigi for that.

The actor was spotted with his pal Tobey Maguire recently; the duo hopped on a yacht together in Cannes. Leonardo recently attended the Cannes Film Festival in France to promote his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The historical drama is based on true events narrated in David Grann’s book. The movie is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert Di Nero.

Gigi Hadid and Lennardo DiCaprio

Gigi and Leo reportedly went on a date together in New York, which sparked romance rumors between the two. An unknown source also revealed that Leo will be “talking about taking a solo vacation with just himself and Gigi.” Reports have been suggesting that the pair have been spending time with each other in private hotel rooms or residences and hanging out for dinner. The source revealed, "It wouldn't be a surprise if he booked a solo vacation trip with Gigi."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Gigi’s sister Bella and mother, Yolanda, have been supportive of the relationship. The source revealed, "Bella and Yolanda think Leo is incredibly talented and are of course, supportive of their relationship. They just want Gigi to be happy, support her, and help her be a great mom."

The source also revealed that Leo thinks Gigi is “gorgeous, super down to earth, and smart.” They added, They both genuinely enjoy each other's company and connect over a variety of things. Leo is enjoying getting to know Gigi better. They are both hoping to spend as much time as they can together."

