Was Liam Payne Battling 'Significant' Addiction Issues Before Being Dropped By Label? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death and drug abuse.

A recent Page Six report reveals that Liam Payne was allegedly battling a “significant” drug addiction and was surrounded by young staffers eager to get him back on the road to capitalize on his fame before his untimely passing.

The One Direction star, who tragically died on October 16 after falling several feet from his hotel room balcony, had recently been dropped by his record label and let go by his London-based publicist. These setbacks are believed to have contributed to the Teardrops singer’s declining mental health in the time leading up to his death.

“Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction, and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working,” a well-placed industry source revealed to the publication. The situation reportedly worsened since the 31-year-old was in the company of young staffers who were eager to get him back on stage as soon as possible, following a 100-day rehab program he completed in Louisiana in 2023.

“The issue is that it's not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist,” another music source told the outlet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Did Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Leave Argentina Days Before His Death? Find Out

A preliminary investigation into Liam Payne's case suggests that he was possibly under the influence when he fell to his death at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Law enforcement reportedly discovered several over-the-counter drugs in the star's hotel room, which he had allegedly vandalized, possibly during a breakdown episode shortly before his passing.

A 911 call from the hotel manager supports these early findings. The call, translated from Spanish to English by the BBC and other news outlets, indicated that hotel management was seriously concerned about Payne's well-being and the safety of other guests. They reported a man—identified as Payne—allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, behaving erratically in the hotel's lobby and breaking objects when conscious.

Payne’s 1D bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan have all issued statements grieving his death. In their personal tributes shared on their respective social media accounts, the four surviving members of the five-piece band remembered their departed friend as a brother with the kindest soul, in addition to his musical prowess.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Cherish Every Moment’: Liam Payne’s Letter To His 10-Year-Old Self Resurfaces Following Singer’s Death At 31

On Friday, Simon Cowell, the creator behind the beloved pop group, expressed feeling "empty" in the wake of Liam Payne's passing. "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens," Cowell wrote on Instagram. "Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

Payne is survived by his parents, his seven-year-old son Bear, and millions of heartbroken fans worldwide. Despite their grief, fans have found strength in celebrating his life and legacy.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Simon Cowell Postpone Britain's Got Talent Auditions After Liam Payne's Tragic Demise? Here's What We Know