‘Was Like A Character’: Donald Glover Relates Alter Ego Childish Gambino With Steve Carell’s Michael Scott From The Office

Donald Glover, who has also grabbed the attention of almost everyone globally with his musical persona, Childish Gambino, has someone in mind with whom his alter ego relates a lot.

While comparing Childish Gambino with Michael Scott from a very famous and acclaimed sitcom, The Office, the actor and musician also shared his big plans.

Donald Glover compares Childish Gambino to Steve Carell’s Michael Scott

The Emmy winner compares his rapper persona, Childish Gambino, to a peculiar sitcom character.

Recently, while appearing on the latest episode of Hot Ones, the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor revealed a lot about his famous character, Childish Gambino, while biting some really spicy wings.

Glover compared his This is America character to one of the most famous and only loved bosses in the world, Michael Scott. The character happens to be from an acclaimed sitcom, The Office, and has been played by Steve Carell until he decided to step away from the role in 2010.

Talking to the host of the show, Hot Ones’ Sean Evans, Glover stated, “I always knew Childish Gambino was like a character." He then went on to add that he had been planning to conclude his other persona as Gambino at some point in his life.

Further talking during the show, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor also stressed that Childish Gambino is “almost like the boss from The Office.”

Talking about his feelings related to the character of Childish Gambino, the Lazarus Effect actor added that it all worked a decade ago; however, it all seems to be different now.

Donald Glover will be saying goodbye to his alter ego with his soon-to-be-launched album, Bando Stone & the New World.

Donald Glover to bid farewell to Childish Gambino

The artist, who is not only a musician and an actor but also a writer and now a director, will be making a final statement from Childish Gambino, the long-running name in the musical industry.

Bando Stone & the New World, which happens to be the fifth album from the Feels Like Summer artist, will also be a film and a highly anticipated world tour. All of this was announced simultaneously in April.

The album will feature artists such as Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Flo Milli, and more. The film is said to be a post-apocalyptic project. The feature has been directed by Glover, who will also star in it, playing a famous musician teaming up with a mother and her son to survive.

The feature will be released on July 19, 2024.

