‘Was Like My Brother’: Elliott Gould Pays Homage To His Late M*A*S*H Co-Star Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland was the most versatile actor in Hollywood. With his decades-long career, he made sure to impress the audience with his talent and widen his fanbase. The actor famously starred in multiple popular projects including Hunger Games and M*A*S*H.

The actor’s death on June 20, shocked everyone, and several celebrities have paid heartfelt tribute over his demise. Now, his M*A*SH co-star, Elliott Gould, shared a heartfelt tribute about the actor reflecting on their bond. Read ahead to know more.

Elliott Gould shares a heartfelt message

Elliott Gould, who famously starred in Friends also shared screen space with the late actor in the dark comedy film M*A*S*H. The movie was a hit garnering critical praise due to the engaging theme and the compelling storytelling it portrayed. The film is one of the notable works by Sutherland.

Gould took to his Instagram to post about the actor who passed away on Thursday. He shared a picture of both of them in the frame where both individuals are facing each other.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “In 1970, Donald and I co-starred in Robert Altman‘s classic movie “Mash.”” The veteran actor added that Sutherland was a "giant” not just physically but talent-wise as well. He referred to that late star as kind and generous.

The actor also mentioned that both the stars had sons just a week apart and they became young fathers during the same time.

Advertisement

The actor said that it is not easy losing the “caliber” of a human and an actor like the Pride & Prejudice star. But it intensely hurts him as he was like a "brother” to him, and a huge part of his career.

Gould further wrote, “My heart goes out to Francine, Kiefer, Rachel, Rossif, Angus, Roeg and the entire family at the loss of an original and great man. Rest in peace, you, dear, dear Kind friend. I love you and I will never forget you. @kiefersutherland.”

More on Donald Sutherland’s career

Throughout his decades-long career, the actor has worked on many notable projects. He fearlessly ventured into unconventional territories as an actor which allowed the audience to see his talent.

His work in The Dirty Dozen, Kelly’s Heroes, Animal House, Klute, and the Invasions of The Body Snatchers was liked by the audience. The late actor and Gould shared screen space again four years after the success of M*A*S*H, as they starred in Ivan Kershner's S*P*Y*S.

Advertisement

The actor has won several accolades throughout his career including an honourary Oscar, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe, per Deadline.

ALSO READ: When Did Sabrina Carpenter Get Her Iconic Bangs? Singer Reveals