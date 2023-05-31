Was Lily-Rose Depp's character in 'The Idol' based on Britney Spears? Actress has THIS to say

Lily-Rose Depp stars in the HBO Max drama ‘The Idol,’ where she plays a popstar Jocelyn, who is trying to get her career back after a nervous breakdown. There were rumors about Lily’s character possibly being based on Britney Spears. The 24-year-old star has addressed the rumors while denying the claims.

Is Lily-Rose Depp’s character based on Britney Spears?

Lily-Rose Depp stars in The Idol alongside Abel Tesfaye, Jennie Kim, and Troye Sivan. Lily’s character Jocelyn who is a pop star, is being compared to the singer Britney Spears. In an interview with Extra, Lily addressed the rumors and cleared out the confusion while stating that her character is “fictional.”

The actress said cleared out the misconception, “No, it's not based on anyone in particular… We’re definitely not trying to tell anyone else's story, but definitely create one of our own.” Lily added that Jocelyn was a “fictional character,” and her story was a “fictional story.”

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp confirms months-long romance with "crush" 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp talks about the inspiration behind Jocelyn

Lily-Rose Depp spoke about the inspiration behind the character she plays in ‘The Idol.’ Depp explained, “There were a lot of different people that I was inspired by for this role. Some that were pop stars, some that were not.” Lily said that she wanted Jocelyn to feel like a “modern-day pop queen” and also as if she existed in her “own world.”

Lily revealed, “So I drew a lot of inspiration from actresses like… Gene Tierney and Sharon Stone and women like that that I find really inspiring.”

Lily-Rose Depp adresses the criticism

The actress spoke about the critics calling The Idol “too graphic.” Lily explained that the raunchy nature of the show adds to the character’s “rawness.” She hit back at the critic, saying, “I think the daringness of all of the scenes was something that added to the character's rawness. Also, to my desire to go there and explore the character to the best I could.”

Lily-Rose Depp recently appeared at The Cannes Film Festival along with her co-stars from The Idol, where she spoke about her father, Johnny Depp. The actress made a rare comment about him, saying that she was “happy” for him and the success of his film Jeanne Du Barry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, slams the 'nepo baby' label