Was Lin-Manuel Miranda Eyeing THIS Character in Wicked? Here’s What the Actor Reveals

Lin-Manuel Miranda gets candid about almost playing the role of Skeptical Munchkin in the musical version of Wicked. In conversation with Stephen Colbert, the actor reflected on his bond with the movie director, Jon M. Chu, as the duo has previously worked together in the 2021 film adaptation of In the Heights.

While making an appearance on The Late Show, Miranda revealed that the character he was most fascinated with was the Munchkin that runs across the stage and delivers only one dialogue.

Elaborating further, the actor shares, “In the opening number of the show, this one munchkin runs out and goes, ‘Is it true you were her friend?’ Because, man, I don’t know if you’ve seen a live production of Wicked, but sometimes they really put some sauce on the ball when they deliver that line.’”

He further adds, “It’s where the story starts. So I was like, ‘I really wanted to do that line, Jon.’ And I was not cast.” However, the Moana star did not get the part but is happy that Kirsty Anne Shaw could pull it off in a great way.

Gushing about Anne Shaw’s acting skills, the actor claimed, “She does it very earnestly—I would have done very Regina George, Mean Girls, like, ‘Is it true you were her friend!?’ Didn’t make the cut!”

Meanwhile, previously in conversation with Variety, director Jon M. Chu shared that Miranda might have called him up a couple of times for the potential role, but the filmmaker believed that the actor could have been too distracting.

Ahead of Chu taking the director’s seat, Wicked was to be directed by Stephen Daldry back in 2016. To get a part in the movie, Miranda did share a post, which read, “WICKED MOVIE! FINALLY. Dear Stephen Daldry: Can I play the guy who goes, ‘Is it true you were her FRIEND?!’”

The Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is soon to be released on digital platforms.