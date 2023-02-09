Was Luke Combs’ decision to release fourth full-length studio album inspired by Grammys?

Luke, who has several hits and albums to his credit, including This One's for You, which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, On November 8, 2019, Combs released his second album, What You See Is What You Get. On October 23, 2020, a deluxe edition of the album with the song "Forever After All" was published.

Luke Combs , an American country music songwriter and singer who has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, 2 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 4 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 6 Country Music Association Awards, including the association's top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the years 2021 and 2022, has recently announced tracklist for his new album, which has the audience guessing: Is it the post-Grammy effect?

Luke revealed on Tuesday, right after the Grammy Awards 2023, that he is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his career. He revealed the complete 18-song tracklist for his new album, "Gettin’ Old," which will be available on March 24 to which the audience showed love and were excited to what the singer has in store for his fans.

Luke Combs reveals his tracklist on social media

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Combs said in a statement. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Luke Combs, who has co-written 15 of the 18 songs, including the melody hit "5 Leaf Clover," which has been a fan favourite, a cover of Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car," and "My Song Will Never Die," which was written by Eric Church, Travis Meadows, and Jonathan Singleton and produced by Singleton and Chip Matthews, following this announcement, the country singer also revealed that he will start his world tour in September, after the release of his album. The audience is excited because they will see more of Luke in 2023. The singer definitely got inspired after the Grammys, which has made him buckle up and hit the road. It seems Luke Combs is all in for giving hits.